Inez Corley -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Ms. Inez Corley, 88, of Orangeburg, will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in the Simmons Funeral Home chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens. The Rev. Warren Smith and the Rev. N.A. McMillian are officiating.
Ms. Corley passed away Thursday, March 5, at The Oaks nursing home.
Visitation will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.
Friends may call at the residence of her grandniece, Kiera Taylor, 441 Ellis Ave., Orangeburg, or the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.
