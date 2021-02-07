Inez Adams -- Elloree

ELLOREE -- Inez. S. Adams, 75, of 19 Kudzu Court, passed Feb. 4, 2021, at the residence.

Arrangements will be announced later by Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family will be accepting limited guests at the residence. Face masks and social distancing are required. Friends may also call the funeral home.

Email condolences may be sent to aljenkinsfuneralhome@gmail.com.