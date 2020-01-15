{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Ms. Inell Baxter, 85, of 424 Weatherford Road, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends may call at the residence of her granddaughter, Ms. Jasmine Williams, 1314 Cherokee St., Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

