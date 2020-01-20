ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Ms. Inell Baxter, 85, of 424 Weatherford Road, Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, January 20, 2020 at St. Paul AME Church, Creston. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Reverend Andrew Jordan is officiating.
Ms. Baxter will be placed in the church one hour prior to the service.
Ms. Baxter passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.
You have free articles remaining.
Friends may call at the residence of her granddaughter, Ms. Jasmine Williams, 1314 Cherokee Street, Orangeburg; or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.
Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.