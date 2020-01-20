{{featured_button_text}}
Inell Baxter

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Ms. Inell Baxter, 85, of 424 Weatherford Road, Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, January 20, 2020 at St. Paul AME Church, Creston. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Reverend Andrew Jordan is officiating.

Ms. Baxter will be placed in the church one hour prior to the service.

Ms. Baxter passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Friends may call at the residence of her granddaughter, Ms. Jasmine Williams, 1314 Cherokee Street, Orangeburg; or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Inell Baxter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments