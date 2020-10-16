 Skip to main content
Imani Gleaton -- St. Matthews
ST. MATTHEWS -- Memorial services for Ms. Imani Gleaton, 18, of 347 Sweetwater Road, St. Matthews, will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg. Minister Delane White is officiating.

Ms. Gleaton passed away Saturday, July 11, in Elloree.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

