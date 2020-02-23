Ike Simon -- Bowman
0 comments

Ike Simon -- Bowman

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BOWMAN -- Ike Simon, 59, of Bowman, passed away on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Columbia VA Hospital, Columbia.

Funeral services will be held at noon Monday, Feb. 24, at Brown & Son Funeral Home Chapel, 5901 West Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George, SC 29477. Burial will be in Beaufort Memorial Cemetery.

Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home of St. George, SC 29477 (843-563-4332).

To plant a tree in memory of Ike Simon as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News