 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ike Salley -- North
0 comments

Ike Salley -- North

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Ike Salley

NORTH -- The graveside service for Mr. Ike Salley, 66, of North, will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery in the Woodford Community in North.

Mr. Salley passed away Monday, Aug. 31.

Viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may call at the residence of his sister, Mrs. Norbia (Cliesta) Pough, 820 Hayden Road, North, and also the funeral home.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News