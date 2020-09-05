Ike Salley -- North

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORTH -- The graveside service for Mr. Ike Salley, 66, of North, will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery in the Woodford Community in North.

Mr. Salley passed away Monday, Aug. 31.

Viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may call at the residence of his sister, Mrs. Norbia (Cliesta) Pough, 820 Hayden Road, North, and also the funeral home.