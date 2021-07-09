Idellar Bryant-Islar -- Bamberg

BAMBERG -- Idellar Bryant-Islar, 98, of 804 North St., Bamberg, and formerly of Denmark, died Sunday, July 4, 2021, at her residence in Bamberg.

Graveside services will be held at noon Saturday, July 10, 2021, in Bamberg Memory Gardens, Bamberg.

The Denmark Chapel of the Carroll Mortuary will be in charge of the services.

Viewing will be held from1 to 7 p.m. Friday in the chapel.

The family and the funeral home have asked that all COVID-19 precautions be followed, and a face mask must be worn while attending all services.