Idella Wanda Brown Pelzer -- St. George
Idella Wanda Brown Pelzer

ST. GEORGE -- Idella Wanda Brown Pelzer, 51, of St. George, passed away Nov. 30, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center.

Services are incomplete at this time. .

Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 W. Jim Bilton Blvd.., St. George (843-563-4332).

