Idella R. Crawford -- Orangeburg

ORANGBURG -- Funeral services for Mrs. Idella R. Crawford, 70, of Orangeburg, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel and Crematory, with interment to follow in Crestlawn Memorial Gardens. Bishop Steve O. Bullock is officiating.
Mrs. Crawford passed away on Thursday, Jan. 21, at her residence.
Public viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family is requesting that you do not visit the residence; however, her husband, James Crawford Jr., may be reached at 803-533-0443.
Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.
