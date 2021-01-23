Idella R. Crawford -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Idella R. Crawford, 70, of Orangeburg, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at her residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family is requesting that you do not visit the residence; however, her husband, James Crawford Jr., may be reached at 803-533-0443.

