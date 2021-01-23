 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Idella R. Crawford -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Idella R. Crawford -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Idella R. Crawford, 70, of Orangeburg, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at her residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family is requesting that you do not visit the residence; however, her husband, James Crawford Jr., may be reached at 803-533-0443.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News