Idella Faust Parler -- Wilbraham, Massachusetts

WILBRAHAM, Mass. -- Idella Faust Parler, 88, died peacefully at home on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, with her family by her side.

She was born in Denmark, South Carolina, to the late Raymond and Lula Mae (Ray) Faust. Idella is survived by her daughter, Cynthia Parler of Wilbraham, Massachusetts; a sister, Rosa Hayes of Bayonne, New Jersey; daughters-in-law, Debra Parler and Son Seah Parler; grandchildren, Tara Gorman, LaDawn Nimmons-Njonjo, LaWanda Nimmons, Adam Nimmons, Robby Field and Lauren Hooker; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Funeral servicess will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, at Harrell Funeral Home Inc., 355 St. James Ave., Springfield, MA. Visitation will precede the service from 10 to 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Park Cemetery.

Donations may be made to Baystate Hospice, BVNAH, Care of Baystate Health Foundation, 280 Chestnut St., Springfield, MA 01119.