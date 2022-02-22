Idella Dantzler Smith -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Ms. Idella Dantzler Smith, 101, of 952 Chester St. NE, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, in the Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory chapel, with interment to follow in the Andrew Chapel Baptist Church cemetery. The Rev. Donald E. Greene Jr. is officiating.

Ms. Smith passed away Feb. 16 at her residence after an extended illness.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, Feb. 22, from 1 to 6 p.m.

Ms. Smith was the mother of Annie M. Dantzler, Vandy J. Zimmerman II and Willie J. Dantzler.

Limited visitation on the residence lawn between the hours of 4 and 7 p.m. daily, following COVID-19 guidelines; masks are required. Call Annie M. Dantzler via telephone at 240-500-8938, Willie J. Dantzler at 803-308-0994 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.