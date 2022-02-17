 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Idella Dantzler Smith -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Ms. Idella Dantzler Smith, 101, of 952 Chester St. NE, Orangeburg,passed away Feb. 16, 2022, at her residence after an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Ms. Smith was the mother of Annie M. Dantzler, Vandy J. Zimmerman II and Willie J. Dantzler.

Limited visitation on the residence lawn between the hours of 4 and 7 p.m. daily, following COVID-19 guidelines, masks are required. Call Annie M. Dantzler at 240-500-8938, Willie J. Dantzler at 803-308-0994, or the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.

