Idean Brown Garrett -- Denmark
DENMARK -- Idean Brown Garrett, 67, of 413 Richards St., Denmark, died Saturday, June 20, 2020, at her residence.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 27, at Antioch Holiness Church Cemetery, Cross.

Friends and family may call and visit the residence or call Eutawville Community Funeral Home. Visit our website at www.eutwavillefuneralhome.com.

