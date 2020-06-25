Idean Brown Garrett -- Denmark

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DENMARK -- Idean Brown Garrett, 67, of 413 Richards St., Denmark, died Saturday, June 20, 2020, at her residence.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 27, at Antioch Holiness Church Cemetery, Cross.

Friends and family may call and visit the residence or call Eutawville Community Funeral Home. Visit our website at www.eutwavillefuneralhome.com.

