Ida West Culler -- Swansea

SWANSEA -- Ida West Culler of Swansea passed away peacefully in her home Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at the age of 101.
The celebration of life will be held at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Calvary United Methodist Church, 1130 Calvary Church Road, Swansea, with the Rev. Bruce Rucker officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery, followed by the Remembrance of Life with the family in the church fellowship hall.
Ida West was born Oct. 5, 1918, in Bowman, the oldest child of the late Henry Dennis West Sr. and Gracie Patrick West. Ida graduated from Branchville High School and Winthrop College with a B.S. in home economics and was a member of the Phi Upsilon Omicron Honorary Society. While teaching at Baron DeKalb High School in Kershaw County, she met her husband, Francis Newton Culler. They were married by cablegram during his deployment in World War II and were recognized nationally as the first couple to be married over the wire. Ida accepted a position with the Federal Farm Security Administration until the FSA was discontinued during World War II. Ida then worked as the dietitian at Byerly Hospital in Hartsville until Newton returned from World War II. After the war they made their home in Pinewood, had three daughters and she devoted her time to family. She took loving care of her invalid mother in their home for many years and Newton as his health declined with Alzheimer's disease.
She was passionate about her church, serving in many roles for both Pinewood and Calvary UMC. Among them were UMW president (25 years), church treasurer (24 years), finance chair (27 years) and youth and adult Sunday school teacher.
She was a member of the Clemson University Extension Homemakers (an affiliate of Country Women's Council USA and Associated Country Women of the World) for 50-plus years and served as club president, county council president, state council president and national citizenship chairman attending 9+ national conferences and one world conference in Australia. Ida was honored as the 1990 S.C. Extension Homemaker of the year for her leadership in community and family.
Ida enjoyed leading her local garden clubs in Pinewood and Swansea, spearheading beautification and gardens in the community. Youth ministry was a personal priority for Ida as she led UMC Youth programs, served as a 4-H leader for 15 years, taught sewing classes, and assisted local youth in the community. She was a longtime member of the Pinewood American Legion Auxiliary Post 117.
After retirement they moved back to Newton's homeplace in Swansea, and Ida took over management and expansion of the tree farm that Newton loved dearly. She was instrumental in the organization of the Lexington County Forest Landowners Association and served as its first president. Ida designed their retirement home on the tree farm using passive solar as part of her interest in environmental conservation. Her college assignment to design her “dream house” became reality as she located their house by a stream and waterfall just as she had envisioned. The grandchildren loved playing in her “woods.”
Survivors include her three daughters, Peggy Culler-Hair (Allen) of Swansea, Nancy Culler Jones (Don) of Bristol, Tennessee, Frances Culler Small (Kent) of Los Angeles; a sister, Maurie West Ogle of East Lansing, Michigan; four granddaughters, Ashley Jones Sieber (Chris), Shelly Jones Young (Matt), Natalie Small (Javier Larco), Leslie Small; two step-grandchildren, Kipper and Tiki Hair; four great-grandchildren, Rylee, Xander, Camdon and Beckett Sieber; and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was pre-deceased by her husband, parents and brother, Henry Dennis West Jr.
Memorials may be made in memory of Ida W. Culler to Calvary UMC Perpetual Care Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 148, Swansea, SC 29160
A special thank you to all the caregivers, friends and relatives who have assisted and supported the family with her care over the past few years.
Further details and condolences are available at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.
