Ida West Culler -- Swansea

Ida West was born Oct. 5, 1918, in Bowman, the oldest child of the late Henry Dennis West Sr. and Gracie Patrick West. Ida graduated from Branchville High School and Winthrop College with a B.S. in home economics and was a member of the Phi Upsilon Omicron Honorary Society. While teaching at Baron DeKalb High School in Kershaw County, she met her husband, Francis Newton Culler. They were married by cablegram during his deployment in World War II and were recognized nationally as the first couple to be married over the wire. Ida accepted a position with the Federal Farm Security Administration until the FSA was discontinued during World War II. Ida then worked as the dietitian at Byerly Hospital in Hartsville until Newton returned from World War II. After the war they made their home in Pinewood, had three daughters and she devoted her time to family. She took loving care of her invalid mother in their home for many years and Newton as his health declined with Alzheimer's disease.