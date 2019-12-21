{{featured_button_text}}
Ida Murden

NORWAY -- Ida Louise Judy Murden, 75, of Norway, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, after an extended illness.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 at Double Branch Baptist Church, 3567 Neeses Hwy., Orangeburg. The Rev. Ken Hay and the Rev. Bud Judy will be officiating.

Burial will follow at Double Branch Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in the church fellowship hall prior to the funeral service.

Memorials may be to Homeward Bound Ministry at 4082 Norway Road, Norway, SC 29113.

