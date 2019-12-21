Ida Murden

NORWAY -- Ida Louise Judy Murden, 75, of Norway, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, after an extended illness.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 at Double Branch Baptist Church, 3567 Neeses Hwy., Orangeburg. The Rev. Ken Hay and the Rev. Bud Judy will be officiating.
Burial will follow at Double Branch Baptist Church Cemetery.
You have free articles remaining.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in the church fellowship hall prior to the funeral service.
Memorials may be to Homeward Bound Ministry at 4082 Norway Road, Norway, SC 29113.
Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.