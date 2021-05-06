 Skip to main content
Ida Mae Williams -- Ridgeville
RIDGEVILLE -- Ida Mae Williams of Ridgeville passed away on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at White Oak Manor, Charleston.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, May 7, at the funeral home. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 8, at Shuler Cemetery, Ridgeville.

Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 West Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George, SC 29477 (843-563-4332).

