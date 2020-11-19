 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ida Mae Dash -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Ida Mae Dash -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Ida Mae Dash, RN (retired), of 292 Treadwell St., transitioned Nov. 18, 2020, at her home.

Funeral arrangements will be provided at a later date.

Friends may call at the residence and the funeral home. In an effort to protect the family/community, adherence to COVID-19 precautions are mandatory while visiting the residence.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News