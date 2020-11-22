Ida M. Dash -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG – Funeral services for Mrs. Ida M. Dash, 100, of 292 Treadwell St., Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Orangeburg. Burial will be in Belleville Memory Gardens, Orangeburg.

Ida M. Dash was born on May 27, 1920, in Orangeburg County, the eldest of nine children of the late James Rufus Schofield Glover and Rebecka Thomas Glover. After an extended illness, she peacefully departed this life at the age of 100 on Nov. 18, 2020, at her residence, with her loving family by her side. As a result of her death, the hearts of her family, friends and community are a little less bright. Ida's beautiful spirit of generosity and love for others will be missed by all who knew her.