Ida M. Dash -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG – Funeral services for Mrs. Ida M. Dash, 100, of 292 Treadwell St., Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Orangeburg. Burial will be in Belleville Memory Gardens, Orangeburg.
Ida M. Dash was born on May 27, 1920, in Orangeburg County, the eldest of nine children of the late James Rufus Schofield Glover and Rebecka Thomas Glover. After an extended illness, she peacefully departed this life at the age of 100 on Nov. 18, 2020, at her residence, with her loving family by her side. As a result of her death, the hearts of her family, friends and community are a little less bright. Ida's beautiful spirit of generosity and love for others will be missed by all who knew her.
Ida attended elementary school in Orangeburg County, and graduated from Wilkinson High School in 1939. She attended South Carolina School of Nursing in Columbia and graduated as a registered nursed in 1942. Ida's nursing career began at Edgewood Medical Nursing Center (The Oaks) in Orangeburg. She later served on the nursing staff at Orangeburg Regional Hospital for eight years. Her last position was at South Carolina State College (now University), where she served as head nurse and hospital administrator until 1985. After retirement, Ida continued volunteering her medical talent throughout the Orangeburg community and was dubbed “Angel of Mercy”. May you find comfort in the hands of Angels!
Ida was recognized for her unselfish devotion and generous contributions throughout the community. She was a devout Catholic and served on many women's groups at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Ida was a longtime member of the Sunlight Community Center and Helen Sheffield Federated Girls Club, managing the Sunlight Center until the age of 90. Recently, Ida was recognized at South Carolina State University for contributions during the 1968 “Orangeburg Massacre,” where she coordinated medical treatment for injured students.
Ida lived a quiet life full of love, compassion and kindness for everyone!
Left to cherish Ida's memories include four children, Leon M. Dash of Orangeburg, Michael G. Dash of Denton, Texas, Angela D. Dash of Orangeburg, and Ronald B. Dash of Chesapeake, Virginia; two daughters-in-law, Kimberly and Kobkoon; two sisters, Inez McCray of Plainfield, New Jersey, and Gladys Thomas of Orangeburg; a sister-in-law, Sadie Dash McNair; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren, along with other loving relatives and friends.
Viewing for the public will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, at the funeral home.
Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home. Please adhere to COVID-19 precautions.
Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Orangeburg. Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com.
