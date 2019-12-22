NORWAY -- Ida Louise Judy Murden, 75, of Norway, passed away Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, after an extended illness.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at Double Branch Baptist Church, 3567 Neeses Highway, Orangeburg. The Rev. Ken Hay and the Rev. Bud Judy will be officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, in the church fellowship hall prior to the funeral service.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Randall Judy, Tripp Judy, Brad Judy, Travis Fulmer, Hunter Judy, Todd Wood and Austin Williamson.
Mrs. Ida was born Sept. 5, 1944, in Norway. She was the daughter of the late William Ralph Judy Sr. and the late Myrtle Gwendolyn Williams Judy. She was a 1962 graduate of Norway High School and she was a member of Double Branch Baptist Church. Mrs. Ida was a dedicated employee of Mayer Industries for over 35 years, where she retired as the general manager. She was predeceased by her husband, Rivers Murden, and her brothers, William Ralph “Billy” Judy Jr. and Henry Angus “Buddy” Judy Sr.
You have free articles remaining.
Survivors include her daughters, Mandy Culler (Jay), Tammy Hunter (Chris) and Trina Gibson; grandchildren, Kendall Gibson, Seth Gibson and Jayme Culler; sister, Maree Ball; sister-in-law, Ruth Judy; her “forever friend,” Patsy Davis; and a number of nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a “thank you” to Mrs. Ida's neighbors, Russell and Virginia Thomas, for their continued love and support, as well as her caregivers, Beverly Jones, Diane Calloway, Cynthia Ritter and her Grove Park Hospice Care Team, Vickie, Danielle, the Rev. Ken Hay and Dr. Lamar Dawkins.
Friends may call Mrs. Ida's residence.
Memorials may be to Homeward Bound Ministry Church, 4082 Norway Road, Norway, SC 29113.
Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.