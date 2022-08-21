Ida Belle Martin -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Ida Belle Martin, 93, of Orangeburg, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, after an extended illness.

Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg. The Rev. Larry Williams will be officiating.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel prior to the funeral service.

Survivors include her sons, Bert Martin of Gilbert, Keith Martin of Irmo; nine grandchildren; and a number of great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to First Church of the Nazarene at 450 Woodbine Drive, Orangeburg, SC 29115.

