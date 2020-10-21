Ida Bell Risher -- Branchville

BRANCHVILLE -- Ida Bell Risher, 87, of Branchville, widow of Elijah Risher for 27 years, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, surrounded by her family.

Born on Oct. 15, 1932, in Cross, Ida was a daughter of the late Earl Lee Weatherford and Mae Bell (Atkins) Weatherford. Mrs. Ida enjoyed shopping, growing and observing pretty flowers and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Those who will most cherish her memory are her daughters, Judy L. Jackson and her husband, Richard, of Summerton and Janice R. Scott and her husband, Carl, of Branchville; her sister, Myrtle Suniga of Charleston; 14 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Mrs. Risher is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and members of her extended family. Mrs. Risher was preceded in death by her sons, Earl Risher and Gene Risher, both of Cross; her grandson, Richard “Ricky” Jackson; and her great-grandson, Tanner Scott.

Graveside services remember and honor her life was at 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at Black Creek Cemetery in Cross, with the Rev. Stan Wilson officiating. A gathering of family and friends for a time of reflection was held from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday at Avinger Funeral Home in Holly Hill.

