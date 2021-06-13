Iasha S. Ravenell -- Brooklyn, N.Y.

BROOKLYN, N.Y. -- Funeral services for Iasha S. Ravenell will be held on Monday, June 14, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Mount Carmel Baptist Church in St. Matthews.

Viewing will be held on Sunday, June 13, 2021 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Carson's Funeral Home of St. Matthews.

Family and friends may call the residence or Carson's Funeral Home.