Iasha Ravenell -- Brooklyn, N.Y.

BROOKLYN, N.Y. -- Iasha Ravenell, 40, of 268 Buffalo Ave., Brooklyn N.Y., died May 31, 2021.
Funeral plans will be announced by Carson Funeral Home, St. Matthews.
Friends may call at the residence of her sister, Lakeisha Ravenell, 2405 Rainbow St., West Columbia, S.C.
Covid-19 guidelines will be followed, at the residence and at Carson Funeral Home.
