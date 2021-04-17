Hyson Jones Jr. -- Branchville

BRANCHVILLE -- Master Hyson Jones Jr., 3 months old, of 105 Branchville Lane, passed away on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at his residence.

He was the son of Hyson Jones Sr. and Debbie Guinyard. Funeral arrangements will be announced later by Stephens-Maree-Tracy Funeral Home of Walterboro. 843-549-5933

Friends may call the funeral home or the home of his grandmother, Debbie Guinyard.