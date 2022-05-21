Hy'Maisha L. Thomas -- Cordova

CORDOVA -- Hy'Maisha L. Thomas, 24, of 179 Smiley Drive, died May 17, 2022, at Prisma Health Richland.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.
The family willl not be receiving guests due to COVID-19.
