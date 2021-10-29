Hydrick Terrell Thomas -- Norwat

NORWAY -- The funeral for Hydrick Terrell Thomas, 45, 0f 183 Horse Farm Road, will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.
Burial will follow in Heavenly Rest Memorial Park.
Staff and all those attending must wear masks and adhere to al COVID-19 rules and regulations.
Mr. Thomas died Oct. 23 at Lexington Medical Center, following a brief illness.
Viewing will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29.
Friends may call at the funeral home.
The family will not be receiving gifts due to COVID-19.
Online condolences may be made at Gloversfuneralhome.com.
