Hydrick Hobson Smith Jr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Hydrick "Hyde" Hobson Smith Jr., 80, of Orangeburg, passed away Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. Hyde was the husband of Judith "Judy" Quiminer Smith.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday Sept. 15, 2020, at Memorial Park Cemetery, 2720 Broughton St., Orangeburg, SC 29115 with the Very Reverend John Burwell officiating. CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service. All visitors should be wearing a mask.
Hyde was born in Orangeburg to the late Hydrick H. Smith Sr and the late Thelma Robinson Smith. He graduated from The Citadel and retired as a captain in the Air Force during the Vietnam War. Following his military retirement, he was employed with Cox Wood as the Environmental Safety Coordinator. Hyde was a member of the Elks Club and Church of the Redeemer.
Survivors include a son, Hydrick Rhett Smith; two daughters, Jenney E. Smith and Lesley Smith Cope (Frank); one sister, Jenney Smith Duffy (Larry) and two grandchildren, Margaret "Maggie" Gardener Cope and Nicholas Payne Cope.
Memorials may be made to Church to the Redeemer, 1606 Russell St., Orangeburg, SC 29115.
