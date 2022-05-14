 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hydrick Gass -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Hydrick Gass, of 2019 Sheridan St., died May 13, 2022.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the funeral home.

The family will not be receiving guests due to COVID-19.

