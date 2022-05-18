Hydrick Gass -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG – Funeral services for Hydrick Gass, 93, of 2019 Sheridan St., will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Unity Fellowship Community Church. Burial will be in Crestlawn Memorial Gardens.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, at the funeral home.

Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will not receive guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.