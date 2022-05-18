 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hydrick Gass -- Orangeburg

  • 0
Hydrick Gass

ORANGEBURG – Funeral services for Hydrick Gass, 93, of 2019 Sheridan St., will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Unity Fellowship Community Church. Burial will be in Crestlawn Memorial Gardens.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, at the funeral home.

Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will not receive guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: A brief look at American health care’s long, complicated history

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News