Hurtis Rumph -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG -- Deacon Hurtis Rumph, 54, of 746 Dash St., died March 9, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center following a brief illness.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 15, 2021, at Bethlehem United Methodist Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Lewis Grant officiating.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 14, 2021.

Friends may call at Glovers Funeral Home.

The family will not be accepting guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com

