Humphrey Brent McMorris -- Abbeville

ABBEVILLE -- Graveside service for Humphrey Brent McMorris, 56, of Columbus, Ohio, will be held at 11 a.m. Sept. 14, 2021, at Oak Brook Memorial Gardens, Greenwood.

Humphrey transitioned to his heavenly Father on Sept. 7, 2021. Formerly of 791 Bramble Lane, Orangeburg, he was the son of Mrs. Viola McMorris and the late Roosevelt McMorris,

Humphrey received Christ at an early age. He united with New Mount Zion Baptist Church, where he was active for many years.

As a child, Humphrey was very precocious, ambitious, and studious. He attended Holy Trinity Catholic School first through sixth grade. Afterward, he attended Orangeburg-Wilkerson High School, where he was a member of the football team. He graduated in 1983. He was a recipient of a four-year ROTC Academic Scholarship. He enrolled at South Carolina State University with a major in biology and chemistry. While in college, he became a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity.