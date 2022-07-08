Hubert Whetstone Jr. -- Brooklyn, N.Y.

BROOKLYN, N.Y. -- Funeral services for Mr. Hubert Whetstone Jr., 59, of Brooklyn, N.Y., will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, with interment to follow in Heavenly Rest Memorial Park. Elder Bennie Aiken is officiating.

Mr. Whetstone passed away on Sunday, June 26, at his residence.

There will be no public viewing.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and a mask must be worn to attend funeral services.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.