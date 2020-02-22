Hubert Leon Brandyburg -- Bowman
0 comments

Hubert Leon Brandyburg -- Bowman

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BOWMAN -- A wake for Mr. Hubert Leon Brandyburg, will be held from 6 until 8 p.m., Friday Feb. 21, 2020, at Pineville United Methodist Church, 1808 Winter Creek Road, Bowman, South Carolina 29018 (803) 536-1564

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Pineville UMC, 1808 Winter Creek Road, Bowman, South Carolina 29018 (803) 536-1564

Mr. Brandyburg is survived by his wife, Mrs. Florence Thompson Brandyburg;

his children, Ms. Philippa Virginia Brandyburg, Krystal Monique Brandyburg, the Rev. Dr. Leona Bridjett(Pastor Westley)Guyton, Mr. Hubert Tyrone(Mary), Brandyburg, Robert Cornell (Clonzie) Brandyburg.

Flowers may be sent through Corbett's Florist, 1521 Middleton St., Orangeburg, South Carolina (803) 534-8204.

Contact Number – (803) 380-1625

To plant a tree in memory of Hubert Brandyburg as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News