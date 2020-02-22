Hubert Leon Brandyburg -- Bowman

BOWMAN -- A wake for Mr. Hubert Leon Brandyburg, will be held from 6 until 8 p.m., Friday Feb. 21, 2020, at Pineville United Methodist Church, 1808 Winter Creek Road, Bowman, South Carolina 29018 (803) 536-1564
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Pineville UMC, 1808 Winter Creek Road, Bowman, South Carolina 29018 (803) 536-1564
Mr. Brandyburg is survived by his wife, Mrs. Florence Thompson Brandyburg;
his children, Ms. Philippa Virginia Brandyburg, Krystal Monique Brandyburg, the Rev. Dr. Leona Bridjett(Pastor Westley)Guyton, Mr. Hubert Tyrone(Mary), Brandyburg, Robert Cornell (Clonzie) Brandyburg.
Flowers may be sent through Corbett's Florist, 1521 Middleton St., Orangeburg, South Carolina (803) 534-8204.
Contact Number – (803) 380-1625
