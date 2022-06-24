Hubert 'Herbert' Lee Fields -- Plant City, Fla.

PLANT CITY, Fla. -- Funeral services for Mr. Hubert "Herbert" Lee Fields, 91, of Plant City, Fla., and formerly of Orangeburg, will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with the Rev. Charles Young officiating. Interment will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, June 27, at Fort Jackson National Cemetery.

Mr. Fields passed away on Tuesday, June 7, in Tampa.

Visitation will be held Saturday, June 25, 2022 from 9 a.m. until the hour of the service.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and a mask must be worn to attend funeral services.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.