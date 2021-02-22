Hubert (Babe) Robinson Sr. -- Swansea

SWANSEA -- Hubert (Babe) Robinson Sr., 75, of 111 Washington Court, died Feb. 13, 2021, following a brief illness.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.

Staff and all those attending must adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Burial will follow at Bethlehem United Methodist Church.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22, 2021.

Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home.

The family will be accepting limited guests due to COVID-19.

