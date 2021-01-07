Hubbard 'Hub' Weathersby Norris
PANAMA CITY, Fla. -- Hubbard “Hub” Weathersby Norris, 88, of Panama City, Fla., passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020.
He was born on Aug. 9, 1932, in Laurel, Mississippi, to W. Hubbard and Ruth Norris. He served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He had been a resident of St. Matthews, S.C., from 1964 to 1976 and moved to Wewahitchka, Fla., in 1976. He later moved to Panama City in 2019. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Panama City. Hub was a retired manager for Gulf Coast Electric Cooperative and was a longtime Boy Scout Leader.
He is survived by his wife, Doris Norris; three sons, Steve Norris (Becky), David Norris (Vickie), Will Norris (Michelle); three grandchildren, Zac Norris (Rachel), Ashton Reams (Adam), Hunter Nunnery (Michelle); four great-grandchildren, Ezra Norris, Layla Norris, Paxton Reams and Lane Nunnery
A private family service was held on Thursday and interment was held in the Buckhorn Cemetery, Wewahitchka. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the First Baptist Church of Panama City Building Fund, P.O. Box 1200, Panama City, FL 32402 in memory of Hub Norris.
