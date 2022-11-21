Howard 'Randy' Randolph Jackson Jr. -- North

NORTH -- Howard "Randy" Randolph Jackson Jr., 66, of North, passed away Nov. 16, 2022.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home.

Randy was born in Orangeburg, a son of the late Howard Randolph Jackson Sr. and Bernice White Sheppard. He retired as a cook from the Piggly Wiggly Deli on Russell Street. Randy loved hunting, fishing, and spending time with his grandchildren.

Survivors include his daughter, Shana M. Jackson (William Murdaugh); grandchildren, Hannah Crosby, Shiann Crosby and Madison Crosby; a special cousin, Jody Milhouse; and a number of nieces and nephews.

