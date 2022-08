ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Howard "Pete" Simmons, 64, of Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at New Way Church House of Ministries Worldwide, 8907 Old State Road, Holly Hill.

Burial will follow in New Way Perpetual Love Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Shuler-Marshall Funeral Home, 1235 Unity Road, Holly Hill.

Online condolences may be sent to www.shulermarshallfuneralhome.com.