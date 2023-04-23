ORANGEBURG - Howard Milton Nettles, 84, of Orangeburg, passed away on Thursday, April 20, 2023.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, from 6:00-8:00 P.M. at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman Street Orangeburg.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Dale Phillips will be officiating. Burial will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens, 4830 Columbia Road, Orangeburg.

Pallbearers will be Dale Williams, Clay Blankenship, Fred Ehler, Don Anderson, Bruce Anderson and Whetsell Williams.

Mr. Howard was the son of the late John and Eulie Fogle Nettles. He was married to the late Laura Ann Williamson Nettles for over 40 years.

He is survived by his daughter, Lisa (Daniel) Davis; son, Milton Wayne Nettles; stepson, Joseph (Kelli) Blankenship; five grandchildren: Michael Montoya, Kimberly Davis, Jeremy Nettles, Kaitlyn Deulering, Clay Blankenship; and six great-grandchildren.

Friends may call Mr. Howard Nettles' daughter, Lisa Davis, at 803-295-6212 or his son-in-law, Daniel Davis at 864-992-7064.

