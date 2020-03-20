Howard 'Magoo' Bradley -- St. George

ST. GEORGE -- Funeral services for Mr. Howard "Magoo" Bradley, 64, of St. George, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020, at The Lovely Hill Baptist Convention Center, with Elder C. Frazier officiating.

Burial will be held in Dorchester Cemetery.

Friends may call at Stevens Funeral Home of St. George. Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 20.

Online condolences can be made at www.Stevensfh.net.

To plant a tree in memory of Howard Bradley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.