Howard Lincoln Jr. -- Bamberg

Howard Lincoln Jr.

BAMBERG – Graveside services with military honors for Mr. Howard Lincoln Jr., 59, of 72 Spring Branch Road, will be held at 11 a.m. May 19, 2022, in Log Bridge Cemetery, Bamberg.

He passed away May 11 at his residence.

Viewing for the public will be held Wednesday, May 18, from noon to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Friends may visit at the residence of his brother, Clary Lincoln, 82 Spring Branch Road, Bamberg, or you may call 803-383-0282 or 803-570-0091 to extend condolences.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Bamberg.

Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com.

