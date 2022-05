BAMBERG -- Mr. Howard Lincoln Jr., 59, of 72 Spring Branch Road, Bamberg, passed away Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at at his residence.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date.

Friends may visit at the residence of his brother, Clary Lincoln, 82 Spring Branch Road, Bamberg, or you may call 803-383-0282 or 803-570-0091 to extend condolences.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Bamberg.