VANCE -- Howard L. Davis (Stover Lee), 80, of Vance, passed away.

Family and friends are invited to attend his Celebration of Life Services on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at 12 p.m., at Rock Hill AME Church, 405 Rock Hill Road, Vance.

The Rev. Dr. Jimmy L. Ravenel Sr. is pastor.

Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Viewing will be held at Grace Chapel in Holly Hill from 3 to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Stover Lee leaves his children, Lisa Davis of Vance, Frankie (Bird) Davis, Alfred Davis, Sharon Davis and Tisha Moorer of New York, Karen (Trevor) Clinton of Columbia; daughter-in-love, Beverly Asbury of Columbia; one brother, Woodrow (Shirley) Williams of Vance; three (3) sisters-in-law, Eartha Lee Williams, Hattie Williams and Blondella Davis of Vance; 20 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; two special nieces, Mary (Poochie) Williams of Columbia and Junette Harmon-Bryant of Santee; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends

