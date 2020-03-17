Howard Jerome Grant -- Denmark
0 comments

Howard Jerome Grant -- Denmark

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DENMARK -- Howard Jerome Grant, 58, of 432 Fredrick St., died Sunday, March 15, 2020, at his residence.

Funeral services will be announced at a later date by Carroll Mortuary, Denmark Chapel.

Friends may call at the residence.

To plant a tree in memory of Howard Grant as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News