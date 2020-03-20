Howard Jerome Grant -- Denmark
Howard Jerome Grant -- Denmark

Howard Jerome Grant

DENMARK -- Funeral services for Howard Jerome Grant, 58, of 432 Fredrick St., Denmark, will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020, at McCune Branch Baptist Church, Lodge. The burial will follow in the church cemetery, with the repast to follow.

He died Sunday, March 15, at his residence.

Carroll Mortuary, Denmark Chapel, will be in charge of the services. Friends may call at the residence.

