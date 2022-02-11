Howard Jerome Dukes -- Bronx, N.Y.

BRONX, N.Y. -- Graveside services for Mr. Howard Jerome Dukes will be held at noon Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at Browning Branch Cemetery, Elloree, with the Rev. Dr. James B. Stukes officiating.

Viewing at the cemetery from 11 a.m. until noon. Masks will be required for persons attending the services. Drive-thru viewing is scheduled from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Howard Jerome Dukes was born Aug. 19, 1962, in Elloree, to Rose Ann Dukes. He entered into eternal rest on Jan. 26, 2022, after an extended illness, at the Fordham Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Bronx, N.Y.

Howard was reared in the home of his grandparents, Martin and Mattie Mae Dukes. At an early age he joined Shiloh AME Church. He graduated Elloree High in 1980. Howard truly loved his family, especially his nieces, nephews and cousins. He was like a father to some and an uncle to most. Howard loved to cook and clean. After moving to New York, they called him "Certified" because of his cooking. He loved sports, especially basketball. His favorite TV show was the "Dukes of Hazard". He was known as "Bo Duke" in South Carolina. Howard loved people and never met a stranger.

Howard was preceded in death by his grandparents and his brother, Alferd Dukes.

Howard leaves to cherish his memories his mother, Rose Ann Dukes of Bronx, N.Y.; sister, Sandra (Freddie) Pauling of Elloree; brother, Kevin (Madelyn) Dukes of Brooklyn N.Y.; four aunts, Willie M. Simmons and Nancella Huggins (loving caregiver) of Bronx, Ida Dukes and Evan Dukes of Elloree; step-grandson, Chase White of New York, whom he truly loved; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends; and special friends, Isiah Williams, Reggie Keitt, Joseph Funderburg, Dave Pauling and Steve Pauling.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com.