Howard “Gene” Putnam -- Orangeburg

He was born in Cleveland County, North Carolina, son of the late Max Kester Putnam and Ruth Hambright Putnam Early. He was also preceded in death by brothers, Dale Putnam, Terry Putnam; son, Brent; and daughter Aundria Putnam. He was a member of Patterson Grove Baptist Church in Kings Mountain. He owned and operated and was the trainer of Rivers Turn Kennel in Orangeburg. Gene loved providing obedience and customized retriever training. His dogs Sampson, Annie and Sambo often competed in retriever competitions with many ribbons and trophies to attest his training skills. Gene was a great uncle to several nieces and nephews and supported their educational and sports endeavors. He has gone to camp, coached boy's baseball and served as a referee in soccer. Gene was an avid fisherman and enjoyed teaching boys and girls how to fish, while Gene loved the outdoors, his indoor love was shooting pool. Gene touched the lived of many through his life's journey and he will sadly be missed.