CAMERON -- Funeral services for Mr. Howard Dunning, 59, of 220 Pecan Street, Cameron, SC, will be held 11:00am Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Mt. Zion Church Cemetery, Creston, SC. Rev. Jeremy Huggins is officiating.

Mr. Dunning passed away Saturday, February 25, 2023.

Visitation will be held Friday, March 3, 2023, from 12:00pm - 6:00pm.

Family and friends may visit the residence, 220 Pecan Street, Cameron or call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

